PAWLAK - Eugenia S. "Jean"
(nee Suchodolski)
November 4, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph; devoted mother of Suzanne (James) Pace, Marie (Geoff) Joy, Patricia (late Richard) Canazzi and Timothy (Lynda) Pawlak; loving grandmother of seven and great-grandmother of four; also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends; and predeceased by her five siblings. Family will be present Sunday 4-8 PM at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William Street (near Harlem). Relatives and friends are invited to assemble for a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Josaphat Parish (William and Peoria Ave.) Monday at 9 AM. Face masks required. Condolences at www.Pietszak.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 7, 2020.