SAMER - Eugenia "Jean" (nee Krupa)Of Cheektowaga, peacefully entered into rest in her home on October 16, 2020, at the age 92. Reunited with her beloved husband, the late Thomas N. Samer; loving mother of Sheila M. (Donald) Boehm, Thomas N. Jr., Gregory T. (Nancy) and Kenneth M. (Diane) Samer; cherished grandmother of Allison Boehm, Tyler Samer, Lauren Boehm, Joseph, Natalie, Andrew and Nicholas Samer; dear sister of Clara (late Courtney) Kohl and predeceased by the late Matthew Krupa, Florence (late Leo) Kolek, Lottie (late Charles) Capage and Chester (late Bernice) Krupa; also survived by her adored great-grandogs Charleston and Tucker, nieces, nephews and many friends. There will be no prior visitation. Arrangements by the AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, October 24, 2020, from Infant of Prague Church, 921 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga at 11:30 AM. Family and friends are asked to please assemble at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Infant of Prague Church. Jean was a longtime member of Infant of Prague Parish, Altar & Rosary Society, Bishop's Committee, Wednesday Church Crew, HIAS, Environmental Committee and the Cheektowaga Morning Glories. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Please share online condolences at www.AMIGONE.com