SAMER - Eugenia "Jean" (nee Krupa)
Of Cheektowaga, peacefully entered into rest in her home on October 16, 2020, at the age 92. Reunited with her beloved husband, the late Thomas N. Samer; loving mother of Sheila M. (Donald) Boehm, Thomas N. Jr., Gregory T. (Nancy) and Kenneth M. (Diane) Samer; cherished grandmother of Allison Boehm, Tyler Samer, Lauren Boehm, Joseph, Natalie, Andrew and Nicholas Samer; dear sister of Clara (late Courtney) Kohl and predeceased by the late Matthew Krupa, Florence (late Leo) Kolek, Lottie (late Charles) Capage and Chester (late Bernice) Krupa; also survived by her adored great-grandogs Charleston and Tucker, nieces, nephews and many friends. There will be no prior visitation. Arrangements by the AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, October 24, 2020, from Infant of Prague Church, 921 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga at 11:30 AM. Family and friends are asked to please assemble at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Infant of Prague Church. Jean was a longtime member of Infant of Prague Parish, Altar & Rosary Society, Bishop's Committee, Wednesday Church Crew, HIAS, Environmental Committee and the Cheektowaga Morning Glories. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Please share online condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News from Oct. 18 to Oct. 22, 2020.