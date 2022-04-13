WINGER - Eunice May

(nee Climenhaga)

Passed away at home in Tonawanda on Saturday April 9th, 2022 at the age of 95. Loving wife of the late Willard Charles (2018); dear mother of Karen (Richard) Martin and Kenneth Winger; cherished grandmother of Kimberly (Scott) Goodwin, Kristen (Adam) Vilinski, Kevin Martin and Kenneth Winger Jr. Sadly missed by her great-grandchildren, Alexis, Cole, Jake and Ava Goodwin; and sister Evelyn Climenhaga. Sister-in-law of Bethene (Don) Fretz, Jean Davis and Shelia Climenhaga. She is predeceased by grandson Kurtis Winger; and five siblings Clarence, Anna, Merle, Marjorie and Ferne. WILLIAMS FUNERAL SERVICES entrusted with funeral arrangements, 722 Ridge Road, N. Ridgeway, Ontario. The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 16th, from 11 AM to 12 PM, followed by a service in the Chapel. Interment to follow at Bertie Cemetery, Stevensville, Ontario. In memory of Eunice, those who wish may donate to Roswell Park Cancer Center, Buffalo or Camp Kahquah Magnetawan, Ontario. Services will be live-cast for those not able to attend on the Williams Funeral Services Facebook site.







Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 13, 2022.