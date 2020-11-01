BIVENS - Eurell Lee (nee Harris)
Entered into eternal rest, October 28, 2020. She was born in Arlington, TN, on December 8, 1935, to the late Milton and Minnie Lee Harris. She joined holy matrimony to the late Roy C. Bivens on April 16, 1956. Was a loving mother to Renee, Tyrone and Valeria Bivens of Buffalo, NY; stepmother to Alice Marie (Billie - deceased) Haywood of Camden, AR. She was a faithful member of Antioch Baptist Church. Viewing will be held Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee St., Buffalo, NY, from 4-7 PM. The family will hold a private service at Try Jesus Ministries, 190 Fillmore Ave., Buffalo, NY 14210. Wake 10 AM and Funeral to follow at 11 AM. Her final resting place will be at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Share condolences at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 1, 2020.