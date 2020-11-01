Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Eurell Lee BIVENS
BIVENS - Eurell Lee (nee Harris)
Entered into eternal rest, October 28, 2020. She was born in Arlington, TN, on December 8, 1935, to the late Milton and Minnie Lee Harris. She joined holy matrimony to the late Roy C. Bivens on April 16, 1956. Was a loving mother to Renee, Tyrone and Valeria Bivens of Buffalo, NY; stepmother to Alice Marie (Billie - deceased) Haywood of Camden, AR. She was a faithful member of Antioch Baptist Church. Viewing will be held Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee St., Buffalo, NY, from 4-7 PM. The family will hold a private service at Try Jesus Ministries, 190 Fillmore Ave., Buffalo, NY 14210. Wake 10 AM and Funeral to follow at 11 AM. Her final resting place will be at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Share condolences at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.