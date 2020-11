DANIELS - Eva Bell

November 24, 2020. Loving mother of Betty L. Webber and Samuel Daniels; grandmother of 13; survived by a host of great and great-great-grandchildren, family and friends; predeceased by three sons, Frank, Herbert and LeRoy and four siblings. Public walk-through Saturday, 9-10:30 AM at Deliverance Temple, COGIC, 177 Sherman St., private service to follow. All are requested to wear face masks. Arrangements by ALAN R. CORE FUNERAL HOME. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.







To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 26, 2020.