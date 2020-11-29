CRUZ - Eva D. (nee Rivera)
Of Buffalo, entered into rest November 24, 2020. Beloved wife of Sergio O. Cruz; devoted mother of Sergio (Nancy) Cruz and Jiovette (Brett Holland) Cruz-Holland; cherished grandmother of Diego, Eva, Giancarlo, Mateo and Gianna; loving daughter of the late Carmelo and Theresa (nee Palermo) Rivera; survived by brothers Joseph (Sherry) Palermo and Michael Rivera, aunt Lucy Rodriguez, uncle Lazaro Rodriguez and cousin "Sister" Julie Rodriguez; also survived by many other loving relatives. Eva was a dedicated teacher at Buffalo Public School No. 33 for many years. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, to whom she was known as "Nonna". She enjoyed shopping and doing crafts. Eva was full of life and spice. She could light up a room with her smile and laughter. No prior visitation. Private service. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
