Eva KOWTALO
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2400 William Street
Cheektowaga, NY
KOWTALO - Eva
May 30, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Steven; devoted mother of Peter (Linda) Kowtalo; loving grandmother of Andrew (Lori); also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Family will be present Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem). Panachyda Service will be held Tuesday at 7:30 PM and Wednesday at 10:15 AM followed by a Funeral Liturgy at St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church at 10:30 AM. Face coverings will be required at all times during services. Online condolences: www.Pietszak.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
1
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2400 William Street, Cheektowaga, NY
Jun
1
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2400 William Street, Cheektowaga, NY
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
You will be greatly missed. We had many good days on Weimar Street. Prayers and thoughts are with you and all of your family at this most difficult time.
Love Larry, Anne, Craig, Sherry, Laura Patrick Osika.
Laura Osika
Friend
June 3, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. She was witty, feisty and a sweetheart. We will miss her.
Lori Kowtalo
Grandchild
June 2, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of the passing of such a great lady. She had persevered through so much with dignity and faith. Her wonderful life well led is an inspiration to us all. Rest eternal grant her, O Lord. May she sing with the seraphim and cherubim around the Throne of God.
Thomas Witakowski
Friend
June 1, 2021
Very nice article of remembrance for my grandmother.

https://www.wivb.com/news/local-news/buffalo/autumnwood-senior-center-member-celebrates-100th-birthday/
Andrew Kowtalo
Grandchild
May 31, 2021
