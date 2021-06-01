KOWTALO - Eva
May 30, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Steven; devoted mother of Peter (Linda) Kowtalo; loving grandmother of Andrew (Lori); also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Family will be present Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem). Panachyda Service will be held Tuesday at 7:30 PM and Wednesday at 10:15 AM followed by a Funeral Liturgy at St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church at 10:30 AM. Face coverings will be required at all times during services. Online condolences: www.Pietszak.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 1, 2021.