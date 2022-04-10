Menu
Evan L. GRANVILLE
FUNERAL HOME
James W. Cannan Funeral Home, Inc.
2397 Seneca Street
Buffalo, NY
GRANVILLE - Evan L.
Passed away March 31, 2022. Beloved partner Jenny White. Dear father of Kennedy Granville. Son of Patrick and Priscilla (Weathers) Granville. Brother of Ryan (Melisa) Granville and Amy (Derek) Grove. Loving uncle of Kelly, Zach, Brennan and Grace. Grandson of the late Lawrence and late Marjorie (Miller) Weathers and late John and late Agnes (Bohen) Granville. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Services to be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Concussion Legacy Foundation at https://concussionfoundation.org/. Arrangements by the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences at www.CANNANFH.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 10, 2022.
