Thomas - Evan G.
August 18, 2021. Formerly of East Aurora, born on July 1, 1934 in Holden, MA to Gordon and Marjorie Thomas. Beloved husband of 64 years to Virginia (Ginger) Thomas. Evan graduated from Juniata College, and earned his MS and PhD in organic chemistry from the University of Maine. He was employed by Allied Chemical Corp., and Fiber Materials, Inc. as a research chemist. He was a member of the American Chemical Society and Sigma Xi. He was a long-time member of First Presbyterian Church of East Aurora, serving as a deacon, trustee and elder. In addition to his wife, Evan is survived by his three children, Robert (Sue) Thomas, Anne (Douglas) Orr, and James (Catherine) Thomas. Also survived by grandchildren Jeremy Thomas, Andrew, Kevin and Lisa Orr, and Joseph and Jillian Thomas. A Memorial Service will be held at First Presbyterian Church of East Aurora, 9 Paine St, East Aurora, NY 14052 at 11 AM on Thursday, September 9. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the church. Online condolences may be shared at www.woodfh.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 5, 2021.