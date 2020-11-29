TASSEFF - Evanka
(nee Mladenovska)
November 17, 2020. Dearest mother of Donna (Zoran) Evtimov, Georgianna Davis and Geoffrey Tasseff; Baba of Nicole, Natasha, Kristina, George, Timothy, Jessica, Alexander, Andrew, Mikhiya and the late Richard; great-baba of twelve; sister of Vera (Boris) Jonoski and predeceased by five brothers and sisters; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Arrangements by THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC. Private services were held.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.