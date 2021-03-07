Menu
Evelyn N. BIGELOW
Bigelow - Evelyn N. (nee Norton)
Of West Seneca, NY, passed away peacefully at the age of 93, March 6, 2021. Dearest mother of Deborah (late Ross) Fuller, Jeffrey (Susan) Bigelow and Pamela (Dan) Gurbacki; loving grandmother of Tracy (J.P.) McCallin, Adam (Stacy) Bigelow, Tom (Elina) Bigelow, Phil (Lauren) Gurbacki, Brad (Emily) Gurbacki and Jeffrey Gurbacki; great-grandmother of Ryan, Lauren, Matthew, Ian, Morgan, Derek, Katya, Eva and Kayden; sister of Roger (late Mickey) Norton and was predeceased by Doris (Alfred) Lewis and George (Betty), Richard and Donald (Marlene) Norton; survived by many nieces and nephews. Evelyn was a longtime member of Ebenezer United Church of Christ. She retired from the West Seneca Central School District after 25 years, most of those years were spent at the West Seneca West Library. She devoted time to make sure each student picked out the right book, while they kept her young. A private service is being held by the immediate family. Memorials may be made to Ebenezer UCC, 630 Main St., West Seneca, NY 14224. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com


My deepest condolences to the family
Joe Haier
March 8, 2021
Debbie, I am so sorry to hear of Evelyn´s passing! We worked together at West Senior High School for many years. She was a beautiful soul and I cherished the years we knew each other. Rest In Peace my friend, love, Donna and Joe
Donna Sperazz
March 8, 2021
Debbie. I am so sorry about your Mom. What a trying time this has been for you and your family. My prayers are with you Jean Grosso
Jean Grosso
March 8, 2021
