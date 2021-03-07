Bigelow - Evelyn N. (nee Norton)
Of West Seneca, NY, passed away peacefully at the age of 93, March 6, 2021. Dearest mother of Deborah (late Ross) Fuller, Jeffrey (Susan) Bigelow and Pamela (Dan) Gurbacki; loving grandmother of Tracy (J.P.) McCallin, Adam (Stacy) Bigelow, Tom (Elina) Bigelow, Phil (Lauren) Gurbacki, Brad (Emily) Gurbacki and Jeffrey Gurbacki; great-grandmother of Ryan, Lauren, Matthew, Ian, Morgan, Derek, Katya, Eva and Kayden; sister of Roger (late Mickey) Norton and was predeceased by Doris (Alfred) Lewis and George (Betty), Richard and Donald (Marlene) Norton; survived by many nieces and nephews. Evelyn was a longtime member of Ebenezer United Church of Christ. She retired from the West Seneca Central School District after 25 years, most of those years were spent at the West Seneca West Library. She devoted time to make sure each student picked out the right book, while they kept her young. A private service is being held by the immediate family. Memorials may be made to Ebenezer UCC, 630 Main St., West Seneca, NY 14224. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.