BRUCE - Evelyn D. (nee Baker)

March 23, 2022, of Angola, NY. Beloved wife of the late Davis K. Bruce; dear mother of David (Joan), and Robert (Kathleen) Bruce; grandmother of Phoebe, and Olivia; sister of the late Ronald (Jean) Baker; sister-in-law of Mary Alice (late Eddie) DeMatteo; survived by nieces and nephews. Friends may call Sunday from 2-5 PM, at the LATIMORE-SCHIAVIONE, FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8434 North Main Street, Angola. Funeral Service will be held Monday, 10 AM, at The First Church of Evans. Please assemble at the Church. Flowers gratefully declined. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Evans Garden Club in Mrs. Bruce's memory.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 25, 2022.