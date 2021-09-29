caterham - Evelyn T.
(nee Movalli)
September 27, 2021, age 95, beloved wife of the late William "Bill" H. Caterham; devoted mother of William C. (Karen) Caterham, Cynthia M. Caterham and Suellen (John) Brewster; cherished grandmother of William Caterham, Adele Brewster, Catherine Caterham and John Paul Brewster; dear sister of the late Arthur and Lucille Movalli. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 4-7 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive (corner Hopkins Road). Family and friends are invited to celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 8:45 AM in St. Gregory the Great Church, 200 St. Gregory Ct., Williamsville. Interment to follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Evelyn's memory to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 29, 2021.