Evelyn T. CATERHAM
caterham - Evelyn T.
(nee Movalli)
September 27, 2021, age 95, beloved wife of the late William "Bill" H. Caterham; devoted mother of William C. (Karen) Caterham, Cynthia M. Caterham and Suellen (John) Brewster; cherished grandmother of William Caterham, Adele Brewster, Catherine Caterham and John Paul Brewster; dear sister of the late Arthur and Lucille Movalli. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 4-7 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive (corner Hopkins Road). Family and friends are invited to celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 8:45 AM in St. Gregory the Great Church, 200 St. Gregory Ct., Williamsville. Interment to follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Evelyn's memory to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 29, 2021.
Evelyn was part of our first grade teaching team at Country Parkway Elementary School, in Williamsville for several years. She was fun to work with and the children enjoyed her stories very much. We will include her in our prayers and know that we will meet her again on the other side. With great sympathy to her family, we were sad to hear of her passing.
Terri Florek and Lynne McKenna
October 4, 2021
Growing up with the Caterham family was a joy. I have so many great memories. I wouldn't know where to begin. We were so Blessed to have our families so close. I hope everyone is enjoying each others company again in Heaven. (Maybe planning a fancy cocktail party:) Our sincerest condolences. Losing our parents is very difficult. Prayers sent, From the Gonzalez Family
Carol Ann Vizzini-Gonzalez
Friend
October 1, 2021
To Bill Cindy and Sue Ellen , Just read about Aunt Lindy . I was glad to meet all of you and to visit with Lindy the last few years when I would bring Lucy over to see her or Art would take us over to visit . Your Mom was lucky to have you all to help her .
Kathy Caramazza
September 29, 2021
So sorry to hear of Evelyn's passing. Shared many memories I florida
Pat littlefield tuyn
Friend
September 29, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to the Caterham/Movalli family. Great memories of holidays at Aunt Lucilles house and remembering the mock eclairs that Evelyn would make!! May she rest in peace.
Joe and Ceilia Brown
September 29, 2021
