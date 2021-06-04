Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Evelyn R. DOLNEY
FUNERAL HOME
James E. Grace Funeral Home, Inc.
335 Ontario Street
Buffalo, NY
DOLNEY - Evelyn R. (nee Fox)
June 3, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Francis Dolney; dear mother of Diane (Greg) Wisniewski, Richard (Lori) and Paul (Marie) Dolney; grandmother of Samantha and Jill Wisniewski, Eric, Kevin, Michael, Karissa and Jessica Dolney; great grandmother of Lucas Wisniewski; sister of the late Leo Fox and Rosella Cucchiara; survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation at JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 335 Ontario St., today, Friday 4-7 PM (funeral prayers at 5:00 PM). Flowers gratefully declined. Memorial may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc.


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
4
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
James E. Grace Funeral Home, Inc.
335 Ontario Street, Buffalo, NY
Jun
4
Prayer Service
5:00p.m.
James E. Grace Funeral Home, Inc.
335 Ontario Street, Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
James E. Grace Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Vickie, Jean, Patricia Dolney
June 8, 2021
Diane and family, So sorry for your loss. I remember talking with your parents years ago when we worked together they were always the nicest people. I will keep them in my prayers.
Bob Dahlman
June 5, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results