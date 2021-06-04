DOLNEY - Evelyn R. (nee Fox)

June 3, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Francis Dolney; dear mother of Diane (Greg) Wisniewski, Richard (Lori) and Paul (Marie) Dolney; grandmother of Samantha and Jill Wisniewski, Eric, Kevin, Michael, Karissa and Jessica Dolney; great grandmother of Lucas Wisniewski; sister of the late Leo Fox and Rosella Cucchiara; survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation at JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 335 Ontario St., today, Friday 4-7 PM (funeral prayers at 5:00 PM). Flowers gratefully declined. Memorial may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc.







Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 4, 2021.