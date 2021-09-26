HOFFMAN - Evelyn
(nee Dibucci)
March 7, 1922 - September 24, 2021, died peacefully in her sleep. Beloved wife of the late Howard A. Hoffman, Sr.; devoted mother of Howard Jr. (Connie), Norman, John (Jean), Robert and Paul (Kim) Hoffman; cherished grandmother of Christopher (Jennifer), Lori, Scott (Heather), Fred, Frank (Corey), Amy, Matt (Amy) and Tim (Salem) and 12 great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Antonio and Elizabeth DiBucci; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., Orchard Park, near Lake Ave., on Tuesday, from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 3148 Abbott Rd., Orchard Park, on Wednesday morning at 10 o'clock. (Please assemble at church.) Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. AT REQUEST OF THE FAMILY, PLEASE WEAR A FACE COVERING. Mrs. Hoffman was a member of OLSH Altar and Rosary Society and Charter Member of the Bishop's Committee. Condolences may be shared online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 26, 2021.