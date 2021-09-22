JAROSZ - Evelyn M.
(nee Manko)
Of Elk Haven Nursing Home, 785 Johnsonburg Road, St. Marys, PA died September 20, 2021. She was born on May 27, 1932 in Lackawanna, NY, daughter of the late Stephen and Stephanie (Toporek) Manko. She is predeceased by the love of her life, Dr, Robert John Jarosz, DDS who died May 12, 2021. She is survived by three children Linda J. Thorwart (Steven) of St. Marys, PA, Robert J. Jarosz, Jr. (Lynette) of Lackawanna, NY and David L. Jarosz (LuAnne) of Lancaster, NY. She is also survived by five grandchildren. Evelyn is survived by her sister Lucille (Robert) Northrop of LasCruces, NM. Evelyn was a graduate of the Buffalo General Hospital School of Nursing, class of 1953. She was past president of Medical Arts Auxiliary, and a member of the Women's Dental Guild and its bowling team. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 23, 2021 from 11 AM - 12 PM at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. A funeral service will be held on Thursday at 12 PM from the funeral home with Father Edward Walk officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery, Hamburg, NY. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the Elk County Humane Society, 1029 E. Eschbach Road, St. Marys, PA 15857 or the Elk Haven Nursing Home, 785 Johnsonburg Road, St. Marys, PA 15857. Online condolences shared at www.baronickfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 22, 2021.