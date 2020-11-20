PRIMERANO - Evelyn K.
(nee Storms)
Of Lockport, NY, November 17, 2020. Beloved wife of Ralph D. Primerano; dearest mother of Jaclyn M. (Michael) Droman and Michael J. Primerano; grandmother of Gianna Grace Droman; daughter of the late Albert O. Storms; sister of Mary Jo (late William) Mackey and Theresa (Thomas) Johnson; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Sunday, November 22, 2020, from 3-7 PM at the CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 873 Abbott Rd., South Buffalo, NY, 824-6435. A Celebration of Life Mass will be held privately. Current restrictions limit the number of individuals allowed in the funeral home at the same time. We welcome you to visit with the family and ask for your patience if you experience delays in doing so. Face masks are required. Please share your condolences at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 20, 2020.