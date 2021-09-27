Menu
Evelyn KOSOWSKI
James W. Cannan Funeral Home, Inc.
3155 Orchard Park Road
Orchard Park, NY
KOSOWSKI - Evelyn (nee Paryz)
September 25, 2021, beloved wife of the late Theodore Kosowski and late Gordon Mikos; dear mother of Marsha (David) Lipke, Elizabeth (late Michael) Stackpoole, Anthony (Sandra) Kosowski, Barbara (Michael) Kelley, Mary (Craig) Kruszka; loving grandmother of 14 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; daughter of late Walter and Viola (Skrabacz) Paryz; sister of Louise (late Leonard) Kubiak, Valeria Paryz, Phyllis (late Frank) Mucha, Marianne (late Donald) Kozlowski, Teresa (late Ronald) Holtz, Anne (late Dave) Brigham and the late Eugenia (late Edward) Gonsiorek, Irene (late William) Budge, Walter (late Joyce) Paryz Jr. and James (Judy) Paryz; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends and family may call Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday at 10 AM, at Queen of Angels Church in Lackawanna, NY. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association and/or Queen of Angels Church. Mrs. Kosowski was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society at Queen of Angels Church. The family would like to thank all the staff at the Fox Run Memory Care and Skilled Nursing Unit for all the wonderful care they gave their mother.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Service
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
James W. Cannan Funeral Home
3155 Orchard Park Road, Orchard Park, NY
Oct
1
Service
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
James W. Cannan Funeral Home
3155 Orchard Park Road, Orchard Park, NY
Oct
2
Service
10:00a.m.
Queen Of Angels Church
144 Warsaw St, Lackawanna, NY
James W. Cannan Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Marsha and Family, Remembering your mother and wishing you comfort. I know the journey you have been on has not been easy. Your Mom blessed so many people with her faith, kindness, style & grace. I remember when I was invited to your birthday party long, long ago at the store on Electric Ave. Your Mom was so sweet. As we were leaving, she gave each of us a box of crayons and a ceramic flower pin that your Aunt Eugenia made. I was so thrilled - in fact I still have that pin! Keep those wonderful memories you have close to your heart. With Sympathy, Carol (Urbanczyk) Spaeth
Carol A Spaeth
September 28, 2021
