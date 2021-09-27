KOSOWSKI - Evelyn (nee Paryz)
September 25, 2021, beloved wife of the late Theodore Kosowski and late Gordon Mikos; dear mother of Marsha (David) Lipke, Elizabeth (late Michael) Stackpoole, Anthony (Sandra) Kosowski, Barbara (Michael) Kelley, Mary (Craig) Kruszka; loving grandmother of 14 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; daughter of late Walter and Viola (Skrabacz) Paryz; sister of Louise (late Leonard) Kubiak, Valeria Paryz, Phyllis (late Frank) Mucha, Marianne (late Donald) Kozlowski, Teresa (late Ronald) Holtz, Anne (late Dave) Brigham and the late Eugenia (late Edward) Gonsiorek, Irene (late William) Budge, Walter (late Joyce) Paryz Jr. and James (Judy) Paryz; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends and family may call Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday at 10 AM, at Queen of Angels Church in Lackawanna, NY. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
and/or Queen of Angels Church. Mrs. Kosowski was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society at Queen of Angels Church. The family would like to thank all the staff at the Fox Run Memory Care and Skilled Nursing Unit for all the wonderful care they gave their mother. Online register book available at www.CANNANFH.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 27, 2021.