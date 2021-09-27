Dear Marsha and Family, Remembering your mother and wishing you comfort. I know the journey you have been on has not been easy. Your Mom blessed so many people with her faith, kindness, style & grace. I remember when I was invited to your birthday party long, long ago at the store on Electric Ave. Your Mom was so sweet. As we were leaving, she gave each of us a box of crayons and a ceramic flower pin that your Aunt Eugenia made. I was so thrilled - in fact I still have that pin! Keep those wonderful memories you have close to your heart. With Sympathy, Carol (Urbanczyk) Spaeth

