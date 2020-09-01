Braymiller - Evelyn M. "Evy" (nee Dash)
Age 91, August 28, 2020, of Orchard Park, NY. Beloved wife of the late Lee H. Braymiller; devoted mother of Nancy (David) Vucic, Paul (Karen), David (LuDonna), Michael (Eva Marie) and Robert; also cherished by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. In keeping with the wishes of the family, services will be private. A celebration of Evelyn's life will be held at a later date. Appropriate information to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Continuing and Home Care Foundation from Catholic Health, 144 Genesee Street, Buffalo, NY 14203. Arrangements in the care of LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 4199, Lake Shore Road, Hamburg, NY 14075. Online condolences and memorial donations may be made at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.