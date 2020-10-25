HANES - Evelyn M. (nee Krull)
Age 93, of the Town of Wheatfield, went to be with her Lord and Savior October 22, 2020. Evelyn was born April 20, 1927, her parents were the late Arnold and Christine Krull. Evelyn was a graduate of St. Mark Lutheran School and North Tonawanda High School. She was a lifelong member of St. Mark Lutheran Church. She was the wife of the late Jack Hanes who died in 2017, they had been married for over 69 years; beloved mother of Gary (Carol) Hanes, Mark (Lonny) Hanes and the late Gregg Hanes; loving grandmother of Jocelyn (Fiancé George) Christopher (Jillian), Seth (Fiancée Katie) and Holland; great-grandmother of Lincoln, Sawyer, Elliot, and Gabriel; sister of Doris Schmidt and Marion Schaffer and the late Erwin Krull, Art Krull, Wallace Krull, Loretta Diamond, and Georgette Vaeth; aunt of many nieces and nephews. Friends may call at the FRETTHOLD FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1241 Oliver St., at Ward Rd., in North Tonawanda, on Friday, October 30th, from 12 Noon to 1:00 PM. Funeral Services will be held at the funeral home on Friday beginning at 1:00 PM, the Rev. Keith Knupp will officiate. If so desired, memorials may be made to St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 1135 Oliver St., North Tonawanda, NY 14120, or the charity of your choice
. Condolences at www.frettholdfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 25, 2020.