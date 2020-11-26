Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Evelyn M. MILLER
MILLER - Evelyn M. (nee Brown)
Of Kenmore, entered into rest November 23, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William Miller; devoted mother of Raymond (Patricia) and Gary Miller; cherished grandmother of three grandchildren and one great-grandchild; also survived by sister Enid Ford. No prior visitation. Private service. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.