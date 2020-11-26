MILLER - Evelyn M. (nee Brown)
Of Kenmore, entered into rest November 23, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William Miller; devoted mother of Raymond (Patricia) and Gary Miller; cherished grandmother of three grandchildren and one great-grandchild; also survived by sister Enid Ford. No prior visitation. Private service. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 26, 2020.