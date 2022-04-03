O'CONNOR - Evelyn
(nee Quinlivan)
Passed away peacefully March 25, 2022, in Albany, NY, after a brief illness. Evelyn was born in Buffalo, NY, to Francis & Evelyn Quinlivan and was active in the Western New York Community for most of her life. She was a graduate of Rosary Hill College in 1952. Evelyn was one of the early female lawyers of her generation. She received a Juris Dr. from the University of Buffalo School of Law and was a member of the New York Bar Association for over 40 years. Evelyn was predeceased by her beloved husband, Charles Joseph O'Connor. She is survived by her children, Charles Joseph O'Connor, Jr. and his wife, Francine, Deirdre Nelson and her husband, John, and Joan Gill. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Kira and Kayla O'Connor, Katherine and Allison Nelson, and Tara, Shannon and Molly Gill. She will be buried along her husband in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Buffalo at the convenience of the family. Donations in memorandum are kindly welcome by the Dominican Nuns of the Perpetual Rosary c/o St. Peter and Paul Retreat Center, 2734 Seminary Rd., S.E., Heath, OH 43056. Arrangements by THE DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences online at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 3, 2022.