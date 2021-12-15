Menu
Evelyn L. OLSZEWSKI
OLSZEWSKI - Evelyn L.
(nee Boldt)
Of Akron, NY, passed away December 10, 2021. Predeceased by her husband, Frederick L. Olszewski. Sons, Jeffrey and Brian Olszewski. Sisters, Eleanora Wesolowski, Elsie Luczak and Ruth Budniewski. Brothers, Walter Boldt Jr. and Henry Boldt. Survived by her daughters, Janice (Carl) Schoenwetter of Akron and Eileen (Christopher) Kruger of New Hampshire. Sons, Kenneth (Brenda) Olszewski of Corfu and Ronald Olszewski of Akron. Grandchildren, Philip Mathews, Teresa Truglio and Robert Olszewski. Several great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Sister, Irene Morath of East Aurora. Brothers Alfred Boldt of Wales, NY and Robert Boldt of Arizona. Visitation Saturday (December 18th) from 10 AM -12 PM at the J. Leonard McAndrew Funeral Home, LLC, 32 John St., Akron, NY, where a funeral service will commence at 12 PM. Expressions shared online at: www.mcandrewfuneralhomes.net


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 15, 2021.
