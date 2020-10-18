HAMMER - Evelyn P. (nee Pike)
Of West Seneca, entered into rest October 14, 2020. Beloved wife of 59 years to Charles J. Hammer; devoted mother of Sheila (James) Ruhland, Mark, Gary (Karen Anderson) and Neal (Julie) Hammer; cherished grandmother of Tyler and Eric Ruhland and Sean Hammer; loving daughter of the late Francis and Helen Pike. No prior visitation. Private Services. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 18, 2020.