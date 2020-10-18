Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Evelyn P. HAMMER
HAMMER - Evelyn P. (nee Pike)
Of West Seneca, entered into rest October 14, 2020. Beloved wife of 59 years to Charles J. Hammer; devoted mother of Sheila (James) Ruhland, Mark, Gary (Karen Anderson) and Neal (Julie) Hammer; cherished grandmother of Tyler and Eric Ruhland and Sean Hammer; loving daughter of the late Francis and Helen Pike. No prior visitation. Private Services. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.