Evelyn M. POTENZA
POTENZA - Evelyn M.
(nee Fisher)
March 17, 2021. Dearest mother of Dr. Daniel (Janet), Evelyn R., and Mark (Dina) Potenza; beloved grandmother of 5 grandchildren; dear sister of Geraldine Mahr, Michele Fisher, Gretchen Bergdalt and the late Ann Wertz, late Brian Fisher and late Donald Fisher. Family present for visitation, Saturday from 9-10 AM at the KENNETH HOWE FUNERAL HOME, 64 Maple St. East Aurora, where a funeral service will take place at 10 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Online condolences at www.howefuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Visitation
9:00a.m.
Kenneth Howe Funeral Home - East Aurora
64 Maple Street , East Aurora, NY
Mar
20
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Kenneth Howe Funeral Home
64 Maple Street, East Aurora, NY
