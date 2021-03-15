Menu
Evelyn B. SCULL
FUNERAL HOME
Smith-Weismantel Funeral Home
271 East Main Street
Springville, NY
SCULL - Evelyn B. (nee Smith)
Age 84, of Springville, NY passed away on March 14, 2021. Wife of the late Harry Scull, Sr; mother of Harry (Lynette) Scull, Jr., Michael (Dawn) Scull and Daniel (Kathy) Scull; grandmother of Tyler and the late Kaylee Scull; sister of Marlene (late Louis) Lockard and the late Beatrice (Richard) Webster, Katherine (Stan) Kasper and George Smith; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Friends may call Wednesday, March 17, 2021 from 4-8 PM, at the SMITH-WEISMANTEL FUNERAL HOME, 271 E. Main St., Springville. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at 11 AM, at the Springville First United Methodist Church, 474 E. Main St., Springville, NY 14141. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, 25 Circle St., Suite 102, Rochester, NY 14607. Online condolences may be offered at smithweismantelfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
17
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Smith-Weismantel Funeral Home
271 East Main Street, Springville, NY
Mar
18
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Springville First United Methodist Church
474 E. Main St., Springville, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Smith-Weismantel Funeral Home
Buffalo News Photography Staff
March 16, 2021
thinking of you and family
john , lois and family evans
Friend
March 15, 2021
john , lois and family
March 15, 2021
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
March 15, 2021
