SCULL - Evelyn B. (nee Smith)
Age 84, of Springville, NY passed away on March 14, 2021. Wife of the late Harry Scull, Sr; mother of Harry (Lynette) Scull, Jr., Michael (Dawn) Scull and Daniel (Kathy) Scull; grandmother of Tyler and the late Kaylee Scull; sister of Marlene (late Louis) Lockard and the late Beatrice (Richard) Webster, Katherine (Stan) Kasper and George Smith; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Friends may call Wednesday, March 17, 2021 from 4-8 PM, at the SMITH-WEISMANTEL FUNERAL HOME, 271 E. Main St., Springville. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at 11 AM, at the Springville First United Methodist Church, 474 E. Main St., Springville, NY 14141. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association
, 25 Circle St., Suite 102, Rochester, NY 14607. Online condolences may be offered at smithweismantelfuneralhome.com
