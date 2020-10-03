STUNKEL - Evelyn
(nee Panzica)
October 1, 2020, age 91. Beloved wife of the late James G. Stunkel; loving mother of Linda Ashton, Jeffrey (Brenda) Stunkel and Karen (James) Mogavero; cherished grandmother of James (Bridget) Sursa, Sarah Ashton, Veronica (Brian) Cortese, Steven (Heather) Stunkel, Lucas Stunkel, Carlie, Cassie and Emily Mogavero; great-grandmother of Aiclynn, Brody, Gracie, Braden, Gavin, and John; dear sister of Janet (late Joseph) Vullo; predeceased by five siblings; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present Sunday from 1-4 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (at Parker Blvd.), where Funeral Services will be held Monday at 10 AM. Friends invited. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that face coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mrs. Stunkel's memory to a local animal rescue of one's choice.