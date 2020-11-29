Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Evelyn T. ELMLINGER
ELMLINGER - Evelyn T. (nee Biondolillo)
Of Depew, November 19, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Richard E. Elmlinger; devoted mother of Richard Elmlinger and Rosanne (Lawrence) Leone; loving grandmother of Stephanie, Brooke and Rachel; cherished great-grandmother of Bailey; dear sister of Rosanne (late Franklin) DiJames, late Joseph (Rose) Biondolillo, late Salvatore (late Susan) Biondolillo and late Donald (Linda) Biondolillo; also survived by nieces and nephews. Private Services were held. Online condolences may be offered at www.cichonborgoszfuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.