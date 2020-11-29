ELMLINGER - Evelyn T. (nee Biondolillo)
Of Depew, November 19, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Richard E. Elmlinger; devoted mother of Richard Elmlinger and Rosanne (Lawrence) Leone; loving grandmother of Stephanie, Brooke and Rachel; cherished great-grandmother of Bailey; dear sister of Rosanne (late Franklin) DiJames, late Joseph (Rose) Biondolillo, late Salvatore (late Susan) Biondolillo and late Donald (Linda) Biondolillo; also survived by nieces and nephews. Private Services were held. Online condolences may be offered at www.cichonborgoszfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.