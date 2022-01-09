TALLEY - Evelyn Jean (nee Conner)
Entered into eternal rest January 4, 2022 at the age of 85. Beloved wife of 61 years to Edward M. Talley; loving mother of Sandra A. and Timothy J. Talley; cherished sister of Eula Hooker, Annie Conner (Albert Lee) Purham, John C. Conner and Ernest L. (Henrietta) Conner; devoted Godmother to Gilbert B. Maxwell and loving confidant and mentor to a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The family will receive friends Tuesday, January 11, 2022 11 AM - 12 Noon at THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee Street, Buffalo, New York, where a Celebration of Life will immediately follow. Entombment Serenity Mausoleum, Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to The Alzheimer's Association
, Western New York Chapter, 6215 Sheridan Drive, Suite 100, Williamsville, NY 14221. Share condolences online at: www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.