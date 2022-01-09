Menu
Evelyn Jean TALLEY
FUNERAL HOME
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
995 Genesee Street
Buffalo, NY
TALLEY - Evelyn Jean (nee Conner)
Entered into eternal rest January 4, 2022 at the age of 85. Beloved wife of 61 years to Edward M. Talley; loving mother of Sandra A. and Timothy J. Talley; cherished sister of Eula Hooker, Annie Conner (Albert Lee) Purham, John C. Conner and Ernest L. (Henrietta) Conner; devoted Godmother to Gilbert B. Maxwell and loving confidant and mentor to a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The family will receive friends Tuesday, January 11, 2022 11 AM - 12 Noon at THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee Street, Buffalo, New York, where a Celebration of Life will immediately follow. Entombment Serenity Mausoleum, Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to The Alzheimer's Association, Western New York Chapter, 6215 Sheridan Drive, Suite 100, Williamsville, NY 14221. Share condolences online at: www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
11
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
995 Genesee Street, Buffalo, NY
Jan
11
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m.
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
995 Genesee Street, Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our sincere condolences too the Conner/Talley family. She will be missed deeply. With much love from My family and I.
Minnie Watkins and family
January 14, 2022
Deepest sympathy is extended to Timothy and family at the passing of your beloved mother. May God strengthen and comfort you in this time of bereavement.
Bill Davis - A Phi A Fraternity Rochester NY
Friend
January 12, 2022
My prayers are with you and family during this difficult time. I will continue to pray that God will give you peace and strength
Veronica wilson-peacher
Friend
January 11, 2022
With heartfelt sympathy and caring prayers for you and your family. May Evelyn's life and all the joy she bought to you life be a blessing and bring a smile to your face.
Valarie Blackwell
Friend
January 11, 2022
We offer our sincere sympathy to you in the passing of your mother, spouse, sister cousin and friend.
Geraldine C. Pitts & Family
January 11, 2022
My sincere condolences to you Tim and your family. Keeping you all in our prayers.
Jennifer Moodie
January 10, 2022
We send our sincere condolences to the family. sShe was an amazing Woman and her smile would brighten your day just by being in her presence.
Deborah A Willis & Albert L Willis
Other
January 10, 2022
We send our condolences to the entire Talley and Conner family. Take comfort in the Word of God that says, "Fear thou not; for I am with you: be not dismayed; for I am with thy God: I will strengthen thee; yea, I will help thee; I will uphold thee with the right hand of my righteous. Our prayers are with you!
Dr. Gloria and Bobby Purham
January 10, 2022
Dale Gatling and Darryl Ince
January 10, 2022
