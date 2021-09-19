Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Everett J. LEWLEW
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Buffalo Chapel
102 Linwood Avenue
Buffalo, NY
LEWLEW - Everett J.
Of Getzville, entered into rest on September 15, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Josephine (nee Biasillo) Lewlew; loving son of the late James J. and Fotini Lewlew; dear brother of John J. (Mary) Lewlew; cherished uncle of James J., Nicholas J. (Linda), and Thomas J. (Suzanne) Liolos; adored great-uncle to John J., Joseph N., Alexandra M., and Jessica M. Liolos; also survived by many family and friends. No prior visitation. A Funeral Service will take place in Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 146 West Utica St., Buffalo, on Tuesday at 10 o'clock. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Condolence may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
21
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church
146 West Utica St, Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Buffalo Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Everett, dear Everett; a gentle, respectful neighbor man that I have had the pleasure of knowing. During the years of our friendship I have never heard an unkind word from him, about anyone of anything. Everett, may your guardian angel wrap his arms around you and guide you on your journey home. Love you, Penny
Penny Emily Grimaldi
September 20, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results