LEWLEW - Everett J.
Of Getzville, entered into rest on September 15, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Josephine (nee Biasillo) Lewlew; loving son of the late James J. and Fotini Lewlew; dear brother of John J. (Mary) Lewlew; cherished uncle of James J., Nicholas J. (Linda), and Thomas J. (Suzanne) Liolos; adored great-uncle to John J., Joseph N., Alexandra M., and Jessica M. Liolos; also survived by many family and friends. No prior visitation. A Funeral Service will take place in Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 146 West Utica St., Buffalo, on Tuesday at 10 o'clock. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Condolence may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.