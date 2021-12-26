Menu
Faith M. WILLIAMS
FUNERAL HOME
Buszka Funeral Home Inc - Buffalo
2005 Clinton St
Buffalo, NY
Williams - Faith M.
(nee Edwards)
December 20, 2021; beloved wife of the late Wilfred; devoted mother of Frank (Kathy Allen) Williams, Heather (David Hernandez) Williams, Desiree (Aaron) Koziol, and the late Joseph Williams; loving grandmother of Joseph, Frank Jr., Christopher, Austin, and Karen; great-grandmother of Zachary, Connor, Apollo, Jose, Johan, and the late Liam; dear companion of Scott Cameron; also survived by extended family and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to a Memorial Service at The BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2005 Clinton St., (corner South Ogden) Tuesday at 11 am. Memorials in Faith's name may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Condolences at www.buszkafuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.
Buszka Funeral Home Inc - Buffalo
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was very sorry to hear about Faith death , "May you have undeserved kindness and peace from God our Father and the Lord Jesus Christ." May you have peace and comfort at this time .
Ann
December 30, 2021
