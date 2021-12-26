Williams - Faith M.
(nee Edwards)
December 20, 2021; beloved wife of the late Wilfred; devoted mother of Frank (Kathy Allen) Williams, Heather (David Hernandez) Williams, Desiree (Aaron) Koziol, and the late Joseph Williams; loving grandmother of Joseph, Frank Jr., Christopher, Austin, and Karen; great-grandmother of Zachary, Connor, Apollo, Jose, Johan, and the late Liam; dear companion of Scott Cameron; also survived by extended family and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to a Memorial Service at The BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2005 Clinton St., (corner South Ogden) Tuesday at 11 am. Memorials in Faith's name may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Condolences at www.buszkafuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.