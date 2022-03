Today is the one-year anniversary of my mother´s passing. I´ve never really had a chance to grieve her properly certain circumstances came up that did not allow me to be at her graveside when she was put to rest. My mother was a very quiet person she was not outgoing at all but she loved us and she did everything she could to make our lives better. I miss her so much the weekly phone calls the visits everything about her I just miss. I can say this for sure that if you´re a girl and your mother is still alive praise God for that that´s a blessing and sometimes mothers are known to give their daughters the best advice ever. And if you´re a guy and you still have a mother praise the Lord for that and no matter if you´re a girl or a guy if you have your father praise God for that because when I went to see my mother for the very last time, she asked me how would you feel to be an orphan? I thought that´s a pretty weird question for my mother to ask me but I guess she knew she was going on, she seemed so bright that day , she was so happy. but then overnight she slipped into her coma and later passed away. I praise God that I had my mother for a mom , and I praise God that I had my father for my dad, and I pray that they have a great life in heaven. So rest in peace my mother and my father and soon we´ll all be together again. I love you forever, I miss you terribly, I wish you were here so you could see what I´ve done with what you left me thank you for your blessing.

Debbie March 5, 2022