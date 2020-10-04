GOI - Dr. Fedele J. "Fred"
October 3, 2020, father of Amy Chiu (Thomas) Ricketts; grandfather of Olivia Chiu, Sean Chiu, Matthew Chiu, Bridget (Kyle) Miller, Brittany (Ronald) Baer III, Samantha Thomas; brother of Anne Marie Gasser, Florence Henderson-Leone, Joanne (Peter) DiNicola, Elsie Burton, James (Gail) Goi; brother-in-law of Henry Komoniewski; special friend of Linda Meadow; ex-husband of Rosemarie (Gogo) Goi. Private gathering: KOPLER-WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME, 21 N. Genesee St., Fillmore, NY. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials to Kaleida Foundation/Cardiac Rehab, 415 Tremont St., North Tonawanda, NY 14120 or the Fillmore Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 238, Fillmore, NY 14735. Online condolences offered at www.koplerwilliamsfuneralhome.com