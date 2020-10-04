Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Dr. Fedele J. "Fred" GOI
GOI - Dr. Fedele J. "Fred"
October 3, 2020, father of Amy Chiu (Thomas) Ricketts; grandfather of Olivia Chiu, Sean Chiu, Matthew Chiu, Bridget (Kyle) Miller, Brittany (Ronald) Baer III, Samantha Thomas; brother of Anne Marie Gasser, Florence Henderson-Leone, Joanne (Peter) DiNicola, Elsie Burton, James (Gail) Goi; brother-in-law of Henry Komoniewski; special friend of Linda Meadow; ex-husband of Rosemarie (Gogo) Goi. Private gathering: KOPLER-WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME, 21 N. Genesee St., Fillmore, NY. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials to Kaleida Foundation/Cardiac Rehab, 415 Tremont St., North Tonawanda, NY 14120 or the Fillmore Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 238, Fillmore, NY 14735. Online condolences offered at www.koplerwilliamsfuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Kopler-Williams Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.