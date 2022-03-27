KREUDER - Frederick C., Jr. "Bud"
Of Buffalo, entered into rest March 20, 2022. Beloved husband of the late Shirley C. (nee DiPirro) Kreuder; devoted father of Alan F. Kreuder, Ellen M. (Tim) Natalino and Mary R. Kreuder; cherished grandfather of eight grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. Private services held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 27, 2022.