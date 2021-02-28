Menu
Felicia F. KAZMIERCZAK
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
KAZMIERCZAK - Felicia F. (nee Smaczniak)
Of Buffalo, entered into rest February 20, 2021. Loving wife of the late Frank Kazmierczak. Dear mother of Robert Kazmierczak and Deborah Kaz; Cherished grandmother to Frank Kaz. Daughter of the late Felix and Maryanna Smaczniak. Predeceased by nine brothers and eight sisters. Also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitations. Due to COVID restrictions a Celebration of Felicia's Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.
I just today ran across this sad entry of Mrs. Kazmierczak. I've known the Kazmierczak family since 1965, when they resided @39 Rommel St. Both Mr.& Mrs.Kaz were always kind to Bobby & Debbie's friends-of which I was one of many-literally growing up together in the old neighborhood that leaves behind many memories. They were a wonderful family & generous in that they knew my parents never owned a car, & allowed Bobby & Debbie very often, to bring a friend to tag along-as I did on countless outings..Willow Beach, Holland Speedway, state & county fairs, etc.As an, "Older adult", whenever visiting in Buffalo, I'd stop by "The Kaz domicile", in Sloan to visit The Kazmierczaks, & Mrs. Kaz after Mr.Kaz's passing. My son on a visit to Buffalo, hearing of the Kaz Family in my reminisces of the old neighborhood, took it upon himself to visit Mrs. Kaz. She was a bit startled seeing this young man knocking on her door initially, but he introduced himself as, Alex Ramsey's son & paid a short visit, later telling me that he thinks he made her day that day...talking about a bygone era, when Bobby, Debbie, & I were still kids. God bless you Mr. & Mrs. Kazmierczak, I know you're both together now & thank you for the memories.! Alex Ramsey
alex ramsey
September 8, 2021
Bobby, Deb & Frank So very sorry to learn of the passing of Auntie Felicia. I have many great memories of her and Uncle Frank growing up. Drive-in movies, her 64 Chevy Impala, birthdays on the farm, sleepovers on Rommel St, me barfing in Bobby´s bedroom from eating too much candy. Oh yeah... the things memories are made of. She´ll live forever in our memories. You´ll never "get over" her passing, but with support of your family & friends you will make it through the coming days/weeks ahead. I know I´ll always smile when remembering your mom. I believe she´d really like it that way.
Mark & Nancy Hickman
February 28, 2021
Bob and Deb so sorry to hear about your mom. I have a lot of good memories About her when we were kids
Rick and Linda Dutka
February 28, 2021
