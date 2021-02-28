I just today ran across this sad entry of Mrs. Kazmierczak. I've known the Kazmierczak family since 1965, when they resided @39 Rommel St. Both Mr.& Mrs.Kaz were always kind to Bobby & Debbie's friends-of which I was one of many-literally growing up together in the old neighborhood that leaves behind many memories. They were a wonderful family & generous in that they knew my parents never owned a car, & allowed Bobby & Debbie very often, to bring a friend to tag along-as I did on countless outings..Willow Beach, Holland Speedway, state & county fairs, etc.As an, "Older adult", whenever visiting in Buffalo, I'd stop by "The Kaz domicile", in Sloan to visit The Kazmierczaks, & Mrs. Kaz after Mr.Kaz's passing. My son on a visit to Buffalo, hearing of the Kaz Family in my reminisces of the old neighborhood, took it upon himself to visit Mrs. Kaz. She was a bit startled seeing this young man knocking on her door initially, but he introduced himself as, Alex Ramsey's son & paid a short visit, later telling me that he thinks he made her day that day...talking about a bygone era, when Bobby, Debbie, & I were still kids. God bless you Mr. & Mrs. Kazmierczak, I know you're both together now & thank you for the memories.! Alex Ramsey

alex ramsey September 8, 2021