KAZMIERCZAK - Felicia F. (nee Smaczniak)
Of Buffalo, entered into rest February 20, 2021. Loving wife of the late Frank Kazmierczak. Dear mother of Robert Kazmierczak and Deborah Kaz; Cherished grandmother to Frank Kaz. Daughter of the late Felix and Maryanna Smaczniak. Predeceased by nine brothers and eight sisters. Also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitations. Due to COVID restrictions a Celebration of Felicia's Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.