Felicia A. KOBLICH
KOBLICH - Felicia A.
Of Lancaster, NY, September 16, 2021. Fiancée of Edward J. Smith, III; loving mother of Chase E. and Lee J. Smith; beloved daughter of Maria T. Sacilowski and the late William P. Koblich; sister of Paige E. Haberer and the late Crystal M. Koblich; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 1 St. Mary's Hill, Lancaster, NY, Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 9:30 AM. Arrangements entrusted to: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Memorial Mass
9:30a.m.
St. Mary of the Assumption Church
1 St. Mary's Hill, Lancaster, NY
I will miss you forever my love
Kurt Hartman
September 27, 2021
