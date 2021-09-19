KOBLICH - Felicia A.
Of Lancaster, NY, September 16, 2021. Fiancée of Edward J. Smith, III; loving mother of Chase E. and Lee J. Smith; beloved daughter of Maria T. Sacilowski and the late William P. Koblich; sister of Paige E. Haberer and the late Crystal M. Koblich; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 1 St. Mary's Hill, Lancaster, NY, Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 9:30 AM. Arrangements entrusted to: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.