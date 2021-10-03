NIZIURSKI - Felicia M. (nee Macy) October 2, 2021, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved wife of the late Joseph S. Niziurski; dearest mother of Karen (Richard) Long, Laura (Edward) Jablonski and Renee (Greg) Mann; dear grandmother of A.J. Speier, Kelsey Jablonski, Alex and Sydney Mann; sister of the late Ernest Macy. Mass of Christian Burial at Queen of Martyrs Church, 180 George Urban Blvd., Cheektowaga, Monday, October 4 at 11 AM. Mrs. Niziurski was a member of Matthew Glab Post 1477, Ladies Auxiliary, and the Patriotic Commission of Cheektowaga. If desired memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Please be mindful Covid 19 restrictions apply. Arrangements by the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
We are so very sorry to hear of your mom's passing. Phyllis was a wonderful friend to my mom, Rose, and my dad, Mike, for so many years- she and your dad have an important place in so many of our own family memories! Praying for God's peace and comfort for all of you.
Linda Sivick
Friend
November 22, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person and cousin. God Bless! Pat (Lukaszek) Donohue
Patricia Donohue
Family
October 5, 2021
I´m so sorry for your loss. May the loving embrace of God bring you comfort.
Debbie Pirog
October 4, 2021
I am sorry to hear about your Mother's passing. All of you are in my thoughts and prayers. I can still picture her prepping dinner watching her favorite soap opera. May your memories help you through this difficult time.
With deepest condolences,
Carol