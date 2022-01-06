DOUGHERTY - Felix A.
Of Clarence Center, entered into rest on January 4, 2022 at age 91. Beloved husband of 64 years to Patricia (nee Brunner) Dougherty; devoted father of Michael (Janet) Dougherty, Kimberly Dougherty, Shaun Dougherty and the late Deborah (Mark) Smith; cherished grandfather of six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; loving son of the late Felix and Agnes Dougherty; dear brother of 12 siblings; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews; Relatives and friends may visit DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 8630 Transit Rd., East Amherst, on Saturday (January 8, 2022) from 10 AM-2 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow at 2 PM. Mr. Dougherty was a veteran of the U.S. Army and U.S. Navy. Online condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 6, 2022.