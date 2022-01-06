Menu
Felix A. DOUGHERTY
FUNERAL HOME
Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home
8630 Transit Road
East Amherst, NY
DOUGHERTY - Felix A.
Of Clarence Center, entered into rest on January 4, 2022 at age 91. Beloved husband of 64 years to Patricia (nee Brunner) Dougherty; devoted father of Michael (Janet) Dougherty, Kimberly Dougherty, Shaun Dougherty and the late Deborah (Mark) Smith; cherished grandfather of six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; loving son of the late Felix and Agnes Dougherty; dear brother of 12 siblings; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews; Relatives and friends may visit DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 8630 Transit Rd., East Amherst, on Saturday (January 8, 2022) from 10 AM-2 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow at 2 PM. Mr. Dougherty was a veteran of the U.S. Army and U.S. Navy. Online condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 6, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 2:00p.m.
Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home
8630 Transit Road, East Amherst, NY
Jan
8
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home
8630 Transit Road, East Amherst, NY
Kim and family, We were so sorry to hear of the loss of your father. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Lancaster New York Store
January 10, 2022
Felix was a very kind and generous neighbor; sharing what he had to make sure that things were ok at our home during power outages and floods. Our love and condolences to Pat and the entire Dougherty family.
The Hussak Family
January 7, 2022
Shaun and Pat, We are so sorry to hear of your loss. We think of you often. Sending loads of love. God Bless you all.
Gail Turvey
January 7, 2022
