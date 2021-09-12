GAWRON - Felix A. "Phil"
Age 70, of Centerville, NY, passed away on September 9, 2021. Husband of Christine (Donner) Gawron; father of Michael (Kerri) Kiff, Marjorie (Frank) Ott, Amy (Joseph) Noeson, Felix Gawron and the late Matthew Kiff; brother of Felicia Gawron, Robert (Linda) Gawron, Marie (Richard) Herkey and David (late Michelle) Gawron; brother-in-law of James (Doriao) Donner; grandfather of: Asha Kiff, Kendra Murphy, Alyssa Skelton, Lauren Pavlic, Allison Hinman, Nate Kiff, Holly Freeman, Morgan Tilebein, Miranda Kiff, Jacob Kiff and Logan Kiff; also survived by 16 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. There will be no calling hours. A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 1:30pm at the family residence at 9410 Dow Rd., Freedom, NY 14065. Arrangements completed by W.S. Davis Funeral Home, Arcade. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105, or to the Shriner's Hospital for Children
, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607. Online condolences may be offered at wsdavisfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.