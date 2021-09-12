Menu
Felix A. "Phil" GAWRON
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
W.S. Davis Inc Funeral Home
358 W. Main St
Arcade, NY
GAWRON - Felix A. "Phil"
Age 70, of Centerville, NY, passed away on September 9, 2021. Husband of Christine (Donner) Gawron; father of Michael (Kerri) Kiff, Marjorie (Frank) Ott, Amy (Joseph) Noeson, Felix Gawron and the late Matthew Kiff; brother of Felicia Gawron, Robert (Linda) Gawron, Marie (Richard) Herkey and David (late Michelle) Gawron; brother-in-law of James (Doriao) Donner; grandfather of: Asha Kiff, Kendra Murphy, Alyssa Skelton, Lauren Pavlic, Allison Hinman, Nate Kiff, Holly Freeman, Morgan Tilebein, Miranda Kiff, Jacob Kiff and Logan Kiff; also survived by 16 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. There will be no calling hours. A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 1:30pm at the family residence at 9410 Dow Rd., Freedom, NY 14065. Arrangements completed by W.S. Davis Funeral Home, Arcade. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105, or to the Shriner's Hospital for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607. Online condolences may be offered at wsdavisfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
15
Graveside service
1:30p.m.
family residence
9410 Dow Rd., Freedom, NY
Funeral services provided by:
W.S. Davis Inc Funeral Home
My sympathy to you Aunt Chris and all of the kids and grandkids and his siblings. He was an amazing man! He will continue to watch over you.
Karen Fouts
Family
September 14, 2021
Sending our sincere condolences to the family. You are all in our thoughts and prayers. Phil will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
Renee Diaz & Family
Friend
September 14, 2021
