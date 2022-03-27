Menu
Ferdinand D. "Fred" BARMASSE Jr.
Ferdinand D. "Fred" BARMASSE Jr.
Of Depew, March 20, 2022. Beloved husband of Julianna (nee Sikora) Barmasse. Devoted father of Bonny Barmasse, Rick Barmasse, and Jennifer (Robert) Bompczyk. Loving grandfather of Logan (fiancée Lindsay Smith) Adamczak and Justin Adamczak. Dear brother of MaryAnn (James) Raczkowski. Also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and friends. Private Services were held. Mr. Barmasse was a retiree of Moog Inc. with over 35 years of service and a volunteer with the Adult Literacy Program. Please visit Fred's tribute page at www.cichonborgoszfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 27, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
