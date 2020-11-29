MITTLEMAN - Ferne
(nee Phillips)
November 27, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Gordon Mittleman; loving mother of Dr. Daniel (Eva) Mittleman, Susan Zent and Jeri Mittleman; sister of Frances (Arnold) Cohen and the late Ronnie (late Bernard) Garshewitz; devoted grandmother of Dr. Michael Zent, Marissa, Alex, Jacob and David Mittleman; also survived by many loving relatives. A private Graveside Service will be held. To view service virtually, visit Mesnekoff Funeral Home's Facebook page Monday, 11:30 AM. Donations in Ferne's memory may be made to the Hospice Foundation of WNY or a charity of your choice
. Arrangements by MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME. Share condolences at mesnekoff.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.