Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Flora E. TUTWILER
TUTWILER - Flora E.
(nee Payne)
Of Tonawanda Twp., November 13, 2020. Wife of 67 years to the late William E. Tutwiler; dear mother of Penny (late Thomas) Giambra, Gerald (Donna) Tutwiler and Pamela (Tom) Haug; loving grandmother of 12 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren; sister of the late Pauline (late Robert) Bland; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends may call at D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, Friday 3-7 PM. Funeral Service will be private. Final resting place Elmlawn Cemetery. Please be mindful of required face masks, social distancing and funeral home capacity may cause delays. Memorials to Oishei Children's Hospital Foundation, 1028 Main St., Buffalo, 14202 are preferred. Condolences may be sent to www.ginnanefuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
D. Lawrence Ginnane Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.