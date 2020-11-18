TUTWILER - Flora E.
(nee Payne)
Of Tonawanda Twp., November 13, 2020. Wife of 67 years to the late William E. Tutwiler; dear mother of Penny (late Thomas) Giambra, Gerald (Donna) Tutwiler and Pamela (Tom) Haug; loving grandmother of 12 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren; sister of the late Pauline (late Robert) Bland; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends may call at D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, Friday 3-7 PM. Funeral Service will be private. Final resting place Elmlawn Cemetery. Please be mindful of required face masks, social distancing and funeral home capacity may cause delays. Memorials to Oishei Children's Hospital Foundation, 1028 Main St., Buffalo, 14202 are preferred. Condolences may be sent to www.ginnanefuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 18, 2020.