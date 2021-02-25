Menu
Flora J. MURPHY
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
MURPHY - Flora J.
(nee Ciocca)
Of Williamsville, entered into rest on February 23, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Donald Murphy; devoted mother of John (Jennie) Polito, Lisa (Chris) Millard, Salvatore (Keri) Polito, Michael (Andrea) Polito and Dawn Genovese; cherished grandmother of Johnny (Lawren) Polito, Stephanie Millard, Britny (Michael) Gallagher and Jared (Crystal) Polito; adored great-grandmother of Sierra, Maverick, Finley and Piper; dear sister of Thomas (Marianne) Ciocca and Richard (Joette) Ciocca; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Flora was loved by everyone who knew her and her kindness and love touched the lives of many. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Saturday from 1-4 PM, where a Funeral Service will immediately follow. Please share your condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com. Due to NYS Guidelines occupancy limits will be observed, please wear a face covering.


Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
27
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
Feb
27
Funeral service
4:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
Rich and family, so sorry to hear about your Sister. Our sincere condolences.
Dido and Lou Mazzitelli
March 1, 2021
I am the social worker in Flora's apartment building. She was such a wonderful, kind and sweet woman who would often stop into my office just to say hello. She spoke so highly of her family. I enjoyed my conversations with her and I will miss seeing her. My condolences to her family.
Janelle Thiessen
February 26, 2021
Dearest Lisa and family Deeply sorry for the loss of your mother. My prayer and thoughts are with you. May she rest in God care.
Nona Kraus
February 25, 2021
My sincerest condolences go out to cousin Flora's children John, Lisa, Sam, Michael, her grandchildren, great grandchildren and her beloved brothers Tom, Richard, and their families.

This was very sad to hear.
Caroline Esposito
Family
February 25, 2021
My dear friend, when I think of her, I will smile, but, now I am crying.
Sharon Hellerer
February 25, 2021
