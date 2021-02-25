MURPHY - Flora J.
(nee Ciocca)
Of Williamsville, entered into rest on February 23, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Donald Murphy; devoted mother of John (Jennie) Polito, Lisa (Chris) Millard, Salvatore (Keri) Polito, Michael (Andrea) Polito and Dawn Genovese; cherished grandmother of Johnny (Lawren) Polito, Stephanie Millard, Britny (Michael) Gallagher and Jared (Crystal) Polito; adored great-grandmother of Sierra, Maverick, Finley and Piper; dear sister of Thomas (Marianne) Ciocca and Richard (Joette) Ciocca; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Flora was loved by everyone who knew her and her kindness and love touched the lives of many. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Saturday from 1-4 PM, where a Funeral Service will immediately follow. Please share your condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
. Due to NYS Guidelines occupancy limits will be observed, please wear a face covering.
Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 25, 2021.