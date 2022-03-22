Menu
FloreLe SKONEY
March 20, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Thomas E. Skoney. Loving mother of Thomas (Antoinette) Skoney of Phoenix, AZ, Dennis (Gail), Linda (James) Howard and Sharon (Leonard) Callari. Cherished grandmother of seven and great-grandmother of 10. Predeceased by one brother and one sister. Survived by many loving nieces, nephews and friends. The family will receive friends at the C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc., 911 Englewood Ave., on Thursday from 4 - 7 PM where a Funeral Service will be held Friday at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in FloreLe's memory to Roswell Park Cancer Institute of WNY. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 22, 2022.
