Florence B. MARACLE
MARACLE - Florence B.
(nee Hudson)
Age 68, of the Town of Tonawanda on November 9th, after a brief illness. She loved spending time with her family and grandchildren. She was the wife of the late Walter D. Maracle; beloved mother to Brian Hudson, Jennifer Maracle, Brandy (Ryan) Easterday and the late Jamie Maracle; she was a loving grandmother to eight grandchildren; sister of the late William Hudson, the late John Hudson, and Bernice Walsh; she is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call at FRETTHOLD & HAMP CREMATION & FUNERAL SERVICES, 37 Adam St., in Tonawanda, on Friday, from 2-4 PM and from 6-8 PM. Funeral Services will begin at 8 PM and will be officiated by Pastor Neisen.


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 12, 2020.
