Florence E. BOGUMIL
FUNERAL HOME
Sieck, Mast & Leslie Funeral Home
250 Orchard Park Rd
West Seneca, NY
BOGUMIL - Florence E.
(nee Schutt)
October 4, 2021 of West Seneca, NY; wife of the late Clarence H. "Poppy" Bogumil; dear mother of Timothy R. (Colleen) Bogumil and Robin A. (Stephen) Makosy; grandmother of Sarah Makosy, Benjamin Makosy, Jessica Bogumil and Shannon Bogumil; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be receiving relatives and friends Thursday, from 4:00 PM-8:00 PM, at the SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Rd., West Seneca, 825-5205 (between Seneca St. and Potter's Rd.). Funeral Services will be held Friday, at 10:00 AM, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 146 Reserve Rd., West Seneca, NY (Please Assemble at Church). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran School. Interment in Hillcrest Cemetery. Please share online condolences at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Sieck, Mast & Leslie Funeral Home
250 Orchard Park Rd, West Seneca, NY
Oct
8
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
46 Reserve Rd, West Seneca, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Sieck, Mast & Leslie Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 Entry
Tim, Colleen and family. We are so very sorry to hear of your loss. Cherish the memories. You will be in our thoughts during this difficult time. Anita, Bob and family.
Anita Braun
October 7, 2021
