BOGUMIL - Florence E.
(nee Schutt)
October 4, 2021 of West Seneca, NY; wife of the late Clarence H. "Poppy" Bogumil; dear mother of Timothy R. (Colleen) Bogumil and Robin A. (Stephen) Makosy; grandmother of Sarah Makosy, Benjamin Makosy, Jessica Bogumil and Shannon Bogumil; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be receiving relatives and friends Thursday, from 4:00 PM-8:00 PM, at the SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Rd., West Seneca, 825-5205 (between Seneca St. and Potter's Rd.). Funeral Services will be held Friday, at 10:00 AM, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 146 Reserve Rd., West Seneca, NY (Please Assemble at Church). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran School. Interment in Hillcrest Cemetery. Please share online condolences at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 6, 2021.