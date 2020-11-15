DANAHY - Florence(nee Pietraszek)Passed away at 97 years old on November 12, 2020, after a long and well-lived, happy, event-filled life. Beloved wife of the late Bartholomew Danahy; dear mother of Sharon (Joseph) Hoffstetter, Margaret "Meg" (John) Garfoot, Beth (late Michael) Donnelly, Susan Danahy and Patricia (Thomas Smith) Danahy; loving grandmother of Kelly (Tim) Farrell, Amy (Marc) Tuzzalo, John Garfoot, Lauren (Victor Aragones) Donnelly, Brendan Donnelly, Conor (Funkie Bie) Zorn, Corey Zorn, Thomas (Maida Tutundzic- fiancée) Smith and Bridget Smith; great grandmother of Colin and Charlie Farrell, Reese Tuzzalo and River Zorn, sister of the late Edward (late Loretta) Pietraszek and late Stanley (late Helen) Pietraszek; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends and family are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 11:15 AM at St. Martin of Tours Church (please assemble at church). A private burial will follow the Mass at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Hospice of Buffalo and or Feedmore WNY. Arrangements by the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, online register book at