GESICKI - Florence

(nee Stencel)

November 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Edward A. Gesicki; dear mother of the late Caroline Szymanski and the late Cynthia Ann Gesicki; grandmother of Michael Anthony (Samantha) Szymanski. A private funeral service was held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC.







To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 8, 2020.