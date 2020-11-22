NAJUCH - Florence H. (nee Wiech)
Age 93, of North Tonawanda, November 20, 2020. Florence was born in North Tonawanda on December 6, 1926 to Michael and Stefania Wiech. Florence was an active member of Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, church choir, Bereavement Team, life member of Third Warders Auxilliary, Knights of Columbus and Sikora Post. Florence enjoyed Bingo, the Casino and playing cards. She was predeceased by her husband Frank J. Najuch; mother of Roger (Kathy) Najuch, Frank P. Najuch, Diane (Mark) Zayatz and the late Deborah (Doug Ward) Najuch; grandmother of Kim (Dan) Uebler, Brian (Lauren), Jennifer (Jon) and Ryan Najuch, Matt (Jenna) and Alex (Haley) Zayatz; best friend of the late Dorothy Whitehead and the late Betty Najuch and sister of Richard (Lorraine) Wiech; also survived by many nieces and nephews. A private visitation, Prayer Service and cemetery prayers will be held for Florence's immediate family. Memorial contributions in memory of Florence may be made to Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, 57 Center Ave., North Tonawanda, NY 14120 or to Feed More Foundation of WNY (Meals on Wheels), 100 James E. Casey Dr., Buffalo, NY 14206. Condolences may be shared at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.