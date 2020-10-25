Menu
Of Cheektowaga, NY, October 23, 2020. Beloved wife of Joseph A. Cottone; dearest mother of Joette (Joseph) Tronolone; loving grandmother of Nicholas Tronolone; sister of Michael Avellino; also survived and loved by many relatives and friends. Visitation Tuesday 3-7 PM at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St. (corner of Borden Rd.), West Seneca. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday morning 10 AM at Fourteen Holy Helpers Church (Union and Indian Church Rds.). Please assemble in church. Florence worked at Marine Midland and HSBC banks for 27 years, and proudly volunteered for Meals-on-Wheels for 11 years. Condolences at www.KLOCFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 25, 2020.
